FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - The Lansing Correctional Facility has the highest total coronavirus cases with 54 confirmed staff members and 46 inmates. The legal director of the ACLU of Kansas says a judge’s opinion has moved the civil rights group one step closer to possibly getting inmates with preexisting medical conditions released during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has until Friday to file a response to the ACLU’s request to release prisoners who could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The judge’s opinion does not end the lawsuit or immediately release anyone who is incarcerated in Kansas facilities.
The ACLU of Kansas is representing eight prisoners who are housed at Lansing, Ellsworth and Topeka correctional facilities. The ACLU argues current conditions violate Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment. They say some of their clients are at very high risk.
“He is currently battling liver cancer and that puts him at an extreme risk. On top of that he had hepatitis C and has asthma. Literally all of the things that make you particularly vulnerable for severe symptoms or death,” Legal Director of the ACLU of Kansas Lauren Bonds said.
Bonds says the inmates they represent have reported to them that Lansing staff has threatened residents with solitary confinement and withholding shower access if they report symptoms of COVID-19.
“There are a number of people who are rationing soap at a time when everyone needs to be washing their hands,” Bonds said.
Attorneys for the KDOC previously argued the ACLU has not demonstrated that anyone would be safer if they were released from custody and the public could be at risk if offenders commit additional crimes once released.
A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Corrections says the KDOC and the Kansas Attorney General’s office are prepared to respond to the court by Friday.
KCTV5 News will follow this case and bring you the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.