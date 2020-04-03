LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — Health department officials in Leavenworth County announced the county’s first death due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials said the patient was a woman in her 50s. She was taken to a local hospital’s emergency room, and doctors said she had no underlying conditions or history of travel to areas highly affected by the virus.

Counting this patient, Leavenworth County has had 29 cases of COVID-19.

"Losing a life in our community is never easy, and we share condolences with the family and respect their privacy during these difficult times," Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said in a release. "If you haven’t been taking this pandemic seriously until now, you should. Do your part, stay home whenever possible, limit the exposure of your family and community."

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were 17 deaths reported in Kansas attributed to the coronavirus out of a total of 620 confirmed cases.