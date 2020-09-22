KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - People lined up Tuesday in Kansas City to cast the first votes in Missouri for the 2020 presidential election. But a lawsuit is challenging the way Missouri has set up for some citizens to vote by mail.
Hundreds of people have flocked to Union Station throughout the day. That lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, basically accuses the secretary of state of coming up with rules that are about as clear as mud. They say that confusion could cost some their vote.
“It was very smooth. Everybody was so helpful. Got it set up and it was like, very nice,” voter John Paul Redd said.
But it wasn’t without its’ glitches. Glenda Howell has voted in every election now for years and says her name wasn’t on the list. Once that was cleared up, she says she found out that at least for Tuesday, there were no paper ballots.
“That was a thing that kind of concerned me because you know, I’m thinking about, OK it’s going to get hacked, manipulated or something of that nature,” Howell said.
Kansas City Election Board Democratic Board Director Lauri Ealom says voters will have paper ballots. They just didn’t Tuesday, and she wants to be sure Howell and others know their votes are safe.
“Any Missouri resident may request a mail-in ballot, first time it’s ever been allowed in the state of Missouri. Please, it can be confusing,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said.
From the polls to mail-in voting, several organizations aren’t feeling so confident and filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft accusing the state of confusion when it comes to mail-in and absentee ballots leaving some feeling disenfranchised.
The suit claims some first-time voters, older voters and people of color experienced frustration during the August primaries and many of them did not have their votes counted. They’re asking for the process to be more streamlined.
Secretary Ashcroft says he finds it “weird” a lawsuit would be filed for offering the public another voting alternative during a pandemic.
“We’ve had three successful elections where if you were registered you could vote and we’re gonna have a fourth one like that and we’re not gonna let a frivolous lawsuit stop that,” Secretary Ashcroft said.
Secretary Ashcroft strongly urges all voters to be familiar with mail-in and absentee ballots. What the differences are and how to vote using those alternatives. He encourages everyone who can to vote in person.
