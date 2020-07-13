LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - Monday night teachers in Lawrence are calling on their district not to reopen until they can do so safely.
They plan to meet in the parking lot, staying in their cars or six-feet apart to maintain social distancing.
Miranda Haley is an art teacher at a Lawrence Middle School. Like many educators, she is worried about the safety of her students and herself.
“We have a lot of students with health concerns and with cases going up and up and up, we're just concerned, and one death is too many,” Haley said.
She says teachers in the district either want schools to completely comply with CDC guidelines for schools, or continue with online only instruction until Douglas County has no reported cases for two weeks.
She says school officials have so far been responsive to their request.
“We hope the district can put resources to everyone having the materials they need. Access to internet, electronic devices. It can be done. It's not ideal but neither is a pandemic,” Haley said.
Teachers will begin the protest at 6 in Lawrence and KCTV5 News will have a crew their. See that report on our news at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.