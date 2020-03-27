LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Lawrence Police Department says one of their officers has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is LPD’s first positive case.
According to the department, the officer first experienced symptoms on Tuesday night and immediately took steps to limit their exposure to other people as per CDC guidelines.
The officer was not on duty when the symptoms began and has not been on duty since Monday.
The department said the officer’s symptoms are mild and the individual does not require hospitalization.
The officer will remain in isolation until the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department determines that it’s safe for them to return to work.
“We are following best practices and taking necessary steps to protect all members of the department and the community,” LPD said.
No identifying information about the officer is available to the public as a matter of privacy.
The public health department is reviewing any close contact the officer may have had and will be monitoring those people for symptoms.
The officer has not traveled recently and has not had contact with any known carriers, so the point of infection is currently unknown.
