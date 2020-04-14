DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Despite an executive order banning mass religious gatherings, Heritage Baptist Church continued to hold a church service with more than ten people in attendance on Easter Sunday. Tuesday, the pastor of the church says he’ll continue doing so.
Heritage Baptist Church Pastor Scott Hanks is standing his ground.
KCTV5 News asked Hanks, “If it comes to it, are you willing to be arrested?”
“I am very willing to be arrested to have church,” Pastor Hanks responded.
Pastor Hanks says it’s their Constitutional right to practice their religion, even amid the public health order.
“It’s hard to get people to understand, why would you go to jail to have church. But I really believe that’s what the Lord wants us to do,” Pastor Hanks said.
The Unified Command of Lawrence-Douglas County has announced they’re working with law enforcement to enforce Governor Kelly’s stay at home order limiting public gatherings, including religious services, to no more than ten people.
Those who violate the executive order could face a fine up to $2,500 and one year in jail.
“I don’t downplay the virus. I mean we have church, but we don’t think this is a joke,” Pastor Hanks said.
Pastor Hank says they encourage social distancing, do not allow people to shake hands and ask that anyone feeling sick must stay home.
“I feel like, especially as a Pastor, that the Lord wants the doors to stay open whether people come or not. So that’s why the church will stay open,” Pastor Hanks said.
Pastor Hanks told KCTV5 News the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is well aware they plan to continue their services. He also says they do not have the capabilities to stream services online.
