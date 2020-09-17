LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Lawrence is trying to figure out what to do about college parties like the one we showed you on video earlier this week, where there was an overcrowded gathering after a football game.
Afterward, police told us they have a limited ability to enforce violations of the public health orders.
This evening, the city commission is set to hold a special session at City Hall to discuss an ordinance on nuisance complaints.
It would essentially make it a little easier for the city to prevent parties like the one we’ve showed you.
People are concerned about what might happen if coronavirus cases continue to spread among the KU community.
The hustle and bustle of Massachusetts Street has returned with college students, but so have overcrowded parties considered a public health risk in the time of COVID.
“It made national news,” said student Mallory Brune. “I saw it on Twitter.”
“It gave KU a bad look,” Will Seitz said. “I don’t think it should have happened.”
Students like will Seitz and Brune believe most at KU are trying to avoid large gatherings and follow safety precautions, but they know there are other parties.
“I know people who haven't been outside in weeks because they're scared,” Seitz said. “There's also people who don't think it's an issue.”
Businesses on Mass Street have been concerned, too.
Malcom Miller runs a barbershop downtown. He's afraid businesses may have to shut down again if cases among students continue to grow.
“It puts us all in trouble,” he said. “I think it'd be hard to keep the campus open. If that happens, it would hurt more businesses.”
Others worry the party scene will continue no matter the rules.
“KU will have to either chill out and realize they'll have to stop it, or we'll keep doing it and the city will have to be involved,” Brune said.
KU issued a public health ban on the two houses involved in this party, but students don't know what might happen if events like it continue.
“We all know the risks of COVID,” Seitz said. “Just be aware of where you're going and make better decisions.”
“Think of others before you go and do something that will affect so many around you,” Brune said.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We'll tell you how things develop with this ordinance once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.