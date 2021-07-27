LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says they will continue to encourage residents to follow CDC guidance, which was updated today to recommend that everyone 2 years old or older wears a mask indoors.
That is regardless of vaccination status.
The updated CDC guidance also recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wears masks regardless of their vaccination status. That’s due to the potential that much of the population could be unvaccinated.
“Especially because of the increasing hospitalizations and cases in our county, LDCPH is strongly recommending the public continue to follow CDC’s guidance, which now recommends indoor mask wearing in public settings for everyone 2 and older,” said Dan Partridge, Director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
“Our community has done a great job in this pandemic following guidance of scientific and medical experts, and it has put us in a good position,” Partridge said. “We are asking everyone to continue to stay the course and those unvaccinated to make an appointment to help prevent the spread of COVID and the Delta variant.”
“Now is the time if you have been holding out on a vaccination,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Local Health Officer. “We have no reports of a fully vaccinated Douglas County resident to date having to be hospitalized for COVID. The vaccines are providing great protection for everyone, especially our most vulnerable populations.”
The release from the health department says that nearly 70% of the new Douglas County cases reported in July have occurred among unvaccinated but eligible people.
LDCPH is offering several vaccine clinics in the community this week, for anyone 12 and older, including at the Douglas County Fair and Lied Center. Check LDCHealth.org/Calendar for the full list.
