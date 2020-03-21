DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Saturday they have two new cases of the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s laboratories identified the positive cases, bringing the total to three in Douglas County.
“The new cases involve a woman in her 30s who recently traveled to the West Coast, and a man also in his 30s who recently traveled to England. Both patients are in isolation,” the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of the individuals and will contact those exposed.
