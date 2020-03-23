LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - When Jordan Hull and Kristyn Schultz began planning their wedding a year ago, they didn’t expect they would ever have to cancel it.
“The COVID-19 situation kind of ruined everything,” groom Jordan Hull said.
With recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, they had to come up with an alternative.
“I was just scrolling through Facebook and I saw it,” Hull said.
“We have Sunday weddings, we have Saturday weddings, we have Wednesday weddings,” owner of Victorian Veranda Country Inn Robert Phillips said.
Now this rural Lawrence bed and breakfast that does the majority of their business via weddings, will offer “drive-thru” weddings. Something Hull and his fiancé plan to take advantage of.
“This is extremely different than what we’re used to. But we felt it was important to provide the service,” Phillips said.
Phillips has officiated hundreds of weddings, but not one through a car window.
“You have to have your marriage license, and it has to be a Kansas marriage license,” Phillips said. “The concept of the drive thru wedding is simple. The happy couple would just pull up under the portico, and remain in their car the entire time.”
“We have a basket with a long stick on it, that we can reach out and get their marriage license and bring it back without making contact,” Phillips said.
They’ll even forward out a small bouquet using flowers they’ve grown at the inn.
“They’ll roll down their windows. We’ll state the vows,” Phillips said.
Hull says him and his fiancé plan to marry at the Inn in the next week or two.
“My parents did one back in the 90s in Las Vegas. I never thought I’d be doing the same thing,” Hull said.
But are thankful for the option.
“And there’s no charge for this. But gratuities are taken with a smile,” Phillips said.
