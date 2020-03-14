FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Walmart stores that are open until midnight or later will be changing their hours starting on Sunday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to a press release from the corporate level, Walmart stores (including the Walmart Neighborhood Markets) will now be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Walmart says this will help make sure employees are able to stock products customers are looking for, and clean and sanitize the stores.
This would affect stores like the Walmart Supercenter in Shawnee off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road, which has historically been open 24 hours a day.
Walmart notes that stores that are already open for shorter time frames (e.g. those that close that 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will have their hours stay the same.
Walmart noted that their employees will work their scheduled hours and that the supply chain will deliver products on its regular schedule.
"I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers," said Walmart's Executive Vice President and COO Dacona Smith. "I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.