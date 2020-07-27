LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - Test results are expected back in about three days for people who attended a party in Lee’s Summit. The controversial get together found itself in the spotlight after teenagers who were there started getting sick.
That test clinic wrapped up around 3 p.m. in Independence on Monday. Of the dozens of people that came through, many of them were at a party at Lakewood Shores back on July 10.
The Jackson County Health Department issued a warning after five people who had been at that party tested positive for the coronavirus.
The party held in the backyard of a home had crowd estimates of anywhere from 100 to 200 people which is making contact tracing a bit of a nightmare with five positive tests, three pending with symptoms and several others just now reporting symptoms.
The health department says even if you didn’t make it to the clinic Monday, if you have a teenager that was at the party or are the parent of a teen who was there, you really should get tested.
“Of course we weren’t able to contact trace everyone due to the large number of people that were at the party which is why it’s exceedingly important that we get those individuals tested since we can’t confirm that all the exposures that could’ve occurred,” Kayla Parker with the Jackson County Health Department said.
The Roberts family says they agreed to host the party but tried to do so safely keeping everyone outside, collecting car keys from each teenage driver that showed up and making sure a sobriety test was performed by an off-duty officer on anyone who got behind the wheel.
The party they say lasted from 8 p.m. until curfew at 11 p.m.
The problem started when they say word spread about the party and far more than the allotted 100 invitees showed up. That’s when they say they kept some outside in a line like a nightclub only allowing people to enter when others left.
It wasn’t how they envisioned the night, but they said they did the best they could once it happened.
Word also quickly spread when a family friend and the popular principal of Grain Valley High School, Dr. Jeremy Plowman showed up.
The district says Dr. Plowman had just purchased a car from the Roberts and showed up to pick up his title just as the party was getting underway. The district says Dr. Plowman was just getting ready to leave when he was spotted by students excited to snap a selfie.
They admit the optics aren’t good, but both the district and the Roberts family say Dr. Plowman was a victim of bad timing.
“It’s certainly something that should not be going on and we’ve already seen the repercussions outside of it is people have been getting sick,” Parker said.
The health department says it will do it’s very best to have all test results back within three days. In the meantime, the Roberts family says in retrospect, they wish they would’ve required everyone to wear a mask.
Dr. Plowman sent an email to parents Monday regarding the gathering.
There has been some buzz around my being at a Lakewood residence the night of a teenage party recently. On Friday evening, July 10th, I went to a residence in Lakewood to pick up a car title from the house owner for a car I had purchased for my daughter. After chatting with the homeowner and getting the title signed, I went out to the driveway to leave. My car was blocked in and as I went back inside, I encountered a Grain Valley student who had arrived at the house for the gathering. He asked to take a picture with me and I said sure. After about 20-30 minutes, they were able to find the car owner who had blocked me in and I left the residence. At no time was I directly involved with the teenage gathering. It is my understanding that as the evening wore on after I left, more guests continued to arrive at the residence. Had I known the homeowner was hosting a teenage event that night, I would have made other arrangements for picking up the paperwork. I apologize for any embarrassment I have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.