LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- The Lansing Unified School District 469 board voted tonight to require masks for all k-12 students.
The board voted to require masks for all students and staff indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are highly recommended outdoors. All visitors indoors will also have to wear a mask.
This vote comes as many districts and towns across the metro are deciding on how to handle growing Covid-19 cases coming from the delta variant.
Anyone riding on Lansing school transportation will be required to wear masks due to a federal order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.