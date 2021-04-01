LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Tonight, the Lansing City Council voted to rescind their mask mandate.
That decision takes effect immediately for the city.
"We encourage each individual to make the decision that they believe is best for them moving forward, and we wish everyone good health," a Facebook post from the city said.
Just last week, they had voted to extend the mast mandate through the end of April.
