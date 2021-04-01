Face mask generic

Detail view, close-up of blue color surgical mask with ear loops on cardboard surface, April 5, 2020. 

 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Tonight, the Lansing City Council voted to rescind their mask mandate. 

That decision takes effect immediately for the city. 

"We encourage each individual to make the decision that they believe is best for them moving forward, and we wish everyone good health," a Facebook post from the city said. 

Just last week, they had voted to extend the mast mandate through the end of April. 

