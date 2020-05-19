LANSING, KS (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections, the City of Lansing and several area law enforcement agencies are hosting an event to honor the two correctional officers who died of the coronavirus.
Corrections Supervisor George Bernard Robare died on May 11. He was a former Marine and longtime Corrections Department guard, and Corrections Supervisor Fella Adebiyi died on May 12.
The drive-thru visitation will take place Thursday May 21 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Lansing Correctional Facility west parking lot located at 301 E. Kansas Street Lansing, Kansas 66043.
This event is open to the public. If you have questions about the event, call (913) 727-3235, ext. 58900.
The candlelight vigil will be from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. also at the west parking lot. The vigil is open to correctional staff and immediate family of the officers only.
Masks are required to be worn by all in attendance and both events will honor social distancing guidelines.
