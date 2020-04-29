TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Wednesday has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility said the inmate was a male over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions. He tested positive for the virus on April 25 and was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession.

The inmate had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999.

This is the second inmate who has died of COVID-19 at the Lansing Correctional Facility.