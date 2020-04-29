Lansing Correctional Facility generic aerial shot
Chopper 5/KCTV5 News

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Wednesday has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility said the inmate was a male over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions. He tested positive for the virus on April 25 and was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24.

The individual was serving a life sentence for charges including two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession.

The inmate had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999.

This is the second inmate who has died of COVID-19 at the Lansing Correctional Facility. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.