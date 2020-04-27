TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate that died over the weekend had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 19.

The inmate that died on Sunday was a male over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions. He was transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center on April 20.

The individual was serving 25 years to life in prison for first degree murder and had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since 2009.

The Kansas Department of Corrections is not releasing his name or his underlying medical conditions.