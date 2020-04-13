LANSING, KS (KCTV) - You’ve heard about concerns of the coronavirus on cruise ships and inside nursing homes, but medical and criminal justice experts warn prisons and jails need to be addressed too.
A Johnson County offender questions the lack of preparations and planning inside the Kansas Department of Corrections. He spoke to KCTV5 News on the phone Monday while quarantined inside Wichita’s work release facility.
“It’s really, you know emotionally, it’s taking a toll. All of us are anxious, we’re stressed. Apparently, we are catching coronavirus now so,” Johnson County offender Matthew said.
Matthew recently learned a fellow offender tested positive for the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Corrections moved the infected man’s entire dorm unit to Lansing Correctional Facility overnight so they can medically quarantine.
Last week, Lansing had a prison riot. Matthew and others lived in a different dorm unit, so they are still quarantined inside. He clearly questions the strategy.
“We are quarantined together though,” Matthew said.
Offenders used to leave the facility daily. They’d head to work, church or go shopping and then they’d come back. The facility had a hand-washing station outside for a brief time for when the offenders came back.
“And then the handle broke off. The pipes froze overnight. The soap dispenser ran out of soap and was not replaced for like five or six days. After it was broken and non-functioning, they would let inmates walk in without washing their hands,” Matthew said.
An attorney not connected to Matthew shared pictures with KCTV5 News. It’s clear social distancing doesn’t happen for meals.
Another picture shows common serving spoons.
The point is there are CDC guidelines and then there is Kansas Department of Corrections reality.
“It is shocking to me that you can look at a work release facility right now and someone has an out-date of this week or next week and we didn’t let them go home,” Attorney Tricia Bushnell with the Midwest Innocence Project said.
Bushnell says there is clear advice from medical professionals.
“What’s the option? To let people go home and there are broad categories of individuals who do not present any risk to be released,” Bushnell said.
Matthew was convicted on marijuana charges and is almost done with his sentence.
“We’ve just been kind of swept under the rug. We are watching all of this taking place on the news. Kind of felt like we were just left here to rot during this whole situation,” Matthew said.
Advocates point to Rikers Island in New York and the warning of what could happen at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Cases have exploded with at least 700 people testing positive for the coronavirus on the Island, and that includes 400 staff members.
