LANSING, KS (KCTV) – The Lansing City Council has approved Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order of a mask mandate.

This ordinance will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27th, 2020 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.

On Nov. 19th, 2020, Gov. Kelly issued the new mask mandate in hopes of lessening the spread of the coronavirus in Kansas after the state again reported another record seven-day increase in new cases.

