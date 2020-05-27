KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - This is the second straight season Lakeside Speedway has had to delay the start of their season. They were delayed last year because of flooding and are now delayed because of the pandemic. They can’t wait to have people in the stands but say fans can expect many restrictions.
Race fans will be able to see five different classes of cars on Friday, everything from an A mod to a pure stock car. But they’ll only be allowing 1,500 people in to accommodate social distancing in the stands.
They have also moved all ticket sales to online only and are already 75% sold out.
Social distancing will be monitored to make sure there’s no congregating, and they’re asking that only households sit together.
“Our favorite slogan around here is, ‘rubbing is racing, but not up here!’ But I’ll have people going around, I’ll have PA announcements, a lot of it is going to be on their better judgements though,” Lakeside Speedway General Manager Pete Howey said.
Facemasks aren’t required but are recommended.
Racers are just as excited to get back on the track, but they could potentially have another roadblock to dodge to get there on Friday, but that will be up to Mother Nature.
After months of preparation, the road of racing at Lakeside Speedway is scheduled to return.
“I’ve been racing for over 40 years,” racer Buz Kaster said.
With an injured shoulder, Kaster won’t be out on the dirt himself this year but is looking forward to watching his son-in-law and grandson.
“I have as much fun watching them as I do race myself when I’m able to race,” Kaster said.
Kaster says the speedway has been their home for decades, even his now 84-year-old mom, “Dixie” plans to attend on Friday.
“We’ve had a hill spot since the place opened. In ‘92, or ‘88 or whenever it opened. We’ve had the same spot since then,” Kaster said.
With a second delayed season, Howey says he’s just glad to be allowed to reopen an atmosphere that so many have been itching to be in since the start of the pandemic.
“To get the Governors approval and the city of Kansas City to get the approval to re-open again is super exciting. Can’t wait to get the doors open and the dirt to fly,” Howey said.
Though, with the threat of rain, there’s fear the grounds will become too soggy for cars and trailers to park on. If so, Howey says they’ll have to delay the reopening even further.
For those who can’t make it on Friday, the race will be broadcasted through racinboys.com.
