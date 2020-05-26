OSAGE BEACH, MO (KCTV) – Backwater Jack’s says no laws were broken after viral videos show packed pools over Memorial Day weekend.
WATCH: Packed pool party at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri shows crowd ignoring social distancing guidelines
Backwater Jack’s owner Gary Prewitt posted a statement on their Facebook page stating that no laws were broken, and non-contact thermal checks were conducted at both entrances to the pool.
The statement went on to say that personal bottles of FDA-approved hand sanitizer were made available free of charge to everyone that entered.
Prewitt said he gave his employees the option to work with no negative consequences if they chose to not work.
Everyone that was in attendance is asked to self - quarantine for 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.