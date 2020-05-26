Ozarks

Fallout continues after a video showing massive parties at the Lake of the Ozarks spread online during the Memorial Day Weekend. 

 Fallout continues after a video showing massive parties at the Lake of the Ozarks spread online during the Memorial Day Weekend. (File photo)

OSAGE BEACH, MO (KCTV) – Backwater Jack’s says no laws were broken after viral videos show packed pools over Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH: Packed pool party at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri shows crowd ignoring social distancing guidelines

Backwater Jack’s owner Gary Prewitt posted a statement on their Facebook page stating that no laws were broken, and non-contact thermal checks were conducted at both entrances to the pool.

Backwater Jack's statement.jpg

The statement went on to say that personal bottles of FDA-approved hand sanitizer were made available free of charge to everyone that entered.

Prewitt said he gave his employees the option to work with no negative consequences if they chose to not work.

Everyone that was in attendance is asked to self - quarantine for 14 days.  

KC mayor: Quarantine order for Ozarks travelers would be impossible to enforce

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.