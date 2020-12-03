LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas announced Thursday evening that they will start allowing fans into both football and basketball games from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14.
KU will allow 2,500 fans into Allen Fieldhouse for basketball games, while football attendance will be capped at 9,500 fans.
"The decision to begin hosting fans again has been made after consultation with the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders," the university said in a statement. "The decision is based primarily on the current declining trend in COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates in our county and region, as well as the fact that Douglas County’s rates continue to be lower than most regions of the country."
The move comes 10 days after the university announced that no fans would be allowed through the first week of December.
