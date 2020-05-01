LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, the University of Kansas said that they plan to "resume on-campus operations in some capacity this fall."

The university said that members of their public health planning team are developing a framework that will guide how they will move toward restoring their operations.

They noted that they are not adhering to a set timeline on this, but will work off of a flexible framework that will guide them if they need to "take a step back" to keep everyone safe.

They said, "It is important that we orchestrate the revival of our Lawrence and Edwards campuses in a way that preserves and protects the safety of our people."

They said they will follow "a five-phase resumption of in-person activities that takes into account" social distancing, PPE, and deep cleanings -- among other things.

They said that among their first areas of attention is expanding their research enterprise, so they are working to develop a strategy that will allow them to resume on-campus research efforts.

"Necessity has demonstrated that many of us can continue to work and learn remotely," the university's press release said. "It has shown us we have multiple ways to teach, engage and build community with our students. And we will need to have students – and their needs – in mind as we continue to restore our enterprise."

"Many students who want to continue their studies may not be able to rejoin our campus for in-person classes," they said. "We must recognize the critical importance of designing and delivering instruction and services that accommodate the needs of our current and future students, regardless of their physical location or their health status. Our future and our success depend on it. Our mission and our values demand it."

