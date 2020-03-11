LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The University of Kansas announced Wednesday night that they are suspending in-person classes until March 23, when they will resume as online-only courses.

University officials said the move was being made “to help protect the health of all members of our community, including those who may be at higher risk of the effects of COVID-19.”

The move to online-only course is hoped to limit in-person exposure following the school’s spring break, which is happening this week.

Faculty are being asked to start moving their course content to online platforms over the next week, then students will resume those classes on March 23. Classes that were already being taught online will not see a change in schedule.

While university administrators said they will be reassessing the situation weekly starting March 28, they anticipate needing to rely on online courses for several weeks.

Despite in-person classes being suspended, campus is remaining open and operating normally, including student housing and dining buildings.

The university is asking students to not return to campus if they meet some conditions, including if they feel sick, have a chronic health condition that puts them at greater risk to COVID-19, have traveled internationally or domestically to areas with outbreaks or have been potentially exposed to someone who has been positively diagnosis with COVID-19.

Faculty members and staff are still expected to work unless under quarantine due to potential exposure, sickness or if they have conditions that make them more at-risk for the disease.

More information on how the school is responding can be found at Coronavirus.KU.edu.