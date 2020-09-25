LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, the University of Kansas said they will allow 10,000 fans into Memorial Stadium for the Oct. 3 game against Oklahoma State.
This comes after KU made the decision to begin the fall athletics season without fans, including their first home football game against Coastal Carolina.
Ten thousand fans is about 19% of the stadium's capacity, the university said. They also said "robust health and safety protocols" will be in place.
Those protocols include:
- "Masks will be required at all times.
- All stadium seating will be reserved seating to ensure proper social distancing.
- There will be contact-less entry through metal detectors for fans.
- Shuttle buses will operate at a reduced capacity.
- Seating has been reconfigured in suites and the press box.
- Elevators will also be limited to five individuals at a time.
- Hand-washing stations and Plexiglass barriers have been installed in the stadium.
- Law enforcement officers will monitor neighborhoods surrounding the stadium.
- Tailgating will not be permitted on campus."
KU said that if a fan does not comply with the above rules, they will be removed from the stadium.
The change applies to other Kansas Athletics competitions outside of football, too.
“The decision to host fans is based on a number of factors. First, regional COVID-19 rates remain stable and in line with what we are prepared to manage,” Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a statement. “Additionally, by not hosting fans for our Sept. 12 game, we gave ourselves an additional month to learn from other universities and professional sports organizations that have been hosting competitions.”
“I want to emphasize that the decision to host fans is fluid and can change at any time, including before the next football game,” he said. “In partnership with local health officials, we will do a full debrief after the game and make adjustments as needed. Certainly it is our hope to continue hosting fans throughout the fall, but these decisions will be made in an ongoing way based on the latest information, and always at the guidance of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team.”
