KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Medical students across the nation are graduating early, so KCTV5’s Abby Dodge spoke with KU about what its students are doing before they head off to their residencies.
More than 50 medical students have decided to close this chapter of their life and start the next one. As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow, medical students are eager to get out of the classroom.
“Seemed like we should be helping,” said student Mollie Chesis. “We have the knowledge to do something.”
Volunteers are doing more than “something.” The University of Kansas School of Medicine is allowing its fourth-year students to graduate early to serve throughout the state.
“I want to be the person who is there on the front lines and make sure that someone can care about you and for you no matter what,” Chesis said.
After a brief training period, doctors will be sent to hospitals that are mainly in rural areas.
“The commitment to service for these students is overwhelming.” said Dr. Michael Kennedy, Associate Dean of Rural Health Education.
Dr. Kennedy is in charge of the new Pandemic Volunteer Healthcare Workforce staffed by his students. He asked for volunteers just yesterday.
“I really cried,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I got the emails flooding in and it was just, you know, buzzing my phone and sending me an email and I was overwhelmed. Of course, I’m working from home and I went to my wife and just cried.”
More than 50 students answered the call.
“We want to be the person who is there,” Chesis said. “There’s got to be someone to catch you when things go wrong, and that’s the reason I wanted to go to medical school.”
Chesis said the choice to start her career just a few months early was easy.
“All of us view this as our obligation, our job, our calling,” she said. “This is the same to us as going to work because this is what we wanted to do.”
While coronavirus couldn’t have been in her original plans, she is taking in stride.
“Medicine is never predictable,” she said. “Nothing follows the textbook.”
That’s especially true when it comes to a worldwide pandemic.
The students will only be helping during what’s expected to be the peak of cases in Kansas. They will be heading to their assigned residencies at hospitals across the nation starting July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.