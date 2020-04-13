KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas Medical Center will be participating in a nationwide clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in preventing COVID-19 infection in exposed health care workers.
KU Medical Center is one of 60 such sites across the nation that will be participating in this clinical trial, led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
The trial, the Healthcare Worker Exposure Response and Outcomes of Hydroxychloroquine (HERO HCQ), will launch April 22.
It is a phase-3 double-blinded clinical trial, funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. It is accompanied by a registry, launching today, that will create a community of health care workers who have expressed interest in contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of the impact of COVID-19.
Mario Castro, M.D., MPH, vice chair for clinical and translational research and pulmonologist at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, will serve as principal investigator for the KU Medical Center site of the study.
“At this point in the pandemic, hospitals are reporting that 20% of U.S. healthcare workers are becoming infected with COVID-19. When that happens, one in five must go into quarantine and cannot take care of patients,” Castro said. “This study is critical for safeguarding the personal health of these workers and for protecting the health care workforce at this critical time. Our hope is that this drug will decrease the risk of exposed workers developing an active COVID-19 infection.”
KU Medical Center aims to recruit 500 participants to the study while also promoting the registry, which will enroll healthcare workers from throughout the United States, at heroesresearch.org.
The HERO Registry is open to all healthcare workers in the United States, including nurses, therapists, physicians, emergency responders, food service workers and environmental service workers — anyone who works in a setting where people receive healthcare and are exposed to COVID-19.
The plan is to use the registry to locate healthcare workers for the current drug trial, but the registry also will allow healthcare workers to indicate their willingness to participate in future clinical trials regarding COVID-19.
“Healthcare workers on the front lines are critical to the pandemic response,” said Adrian Hernandez, M.D., a Duke professor of cardiology and the administrative principal investigator of the nationwide trial. “To address their needs, we need to do rapid-cycle research and clinical trials,” said Hernandez, who originated the program and is a member of the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
Healthcare workers interested in participating in the hydroxychloroquine clinical trial at KU Medical Center may contact Shelby Almo at salmo@kumc.edu or 913-574-3006, and they also must register at heroesresearch.org. Health care workers interested in learning more or in participating in the registry should visit the website at heroesresearch.org.
