LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, KU released a statement saying that they are suspending all athletic travel indefinitely.
The statement comes from Director of Athletics Jeff Long and says:
"Our highest priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.
Based on the recommendation of our medical professionals, we have canceled all athletic travel indefinitely.
We will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on advice from our medical team."
Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Chris Theisen is working to officially confirm whether this means KU is taking themselves out of the NCAA Tournament or not.
UPDATE: According to KU Athletics, Long’s statement "does not mean Kansas is out of the NCAA Tournament. It means activities are suspended while we wait and learn more."
A statement from @jefflongKU: pic.twitter.com/ZQNfTPAPZG— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 12, 2020
