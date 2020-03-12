TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday night, the Kansas State High School Activities Association said that their state basketball tournament would be concluding.
They posted a statement on Twitter that said, “After the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the 2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament will be canceled.”
“Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament,” they said. “The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.