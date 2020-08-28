TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas State High School Activities Association has approved an alternative season for fall sports and activities.
Fall sports were scheduled to start back on Aug. 17, but most will now start in March.
Football, boys soccer, girls tennis, gymnastics, and volleyball will all have an alternative start of March 1.
For football, there will be no state level playoffs. A note on the approved alternative plan says, "Schedule final game for rivalry or league championship."
Also, a virtual format has been approved students who participate in debate.
The alternative plan passed 45-29.
