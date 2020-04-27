RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - It is a desolate scene at many breweries during what should be a bustling beer season.

At Crane Brewing in Raytown, the packaging is done by co-founder Chris Meyers and one employee is up front, hardly the experience Meyers would be expecting this time of year.

“This is the big launch where everyone kind of puts out their projection plans for a good beer season,” he said.

This year is shaping up to be anything but good. In three hours, only one customer, Chris Hurlbert, came by the brewery.

Hurlbert said he prefers local beverages over what you can find in big box stores.

“One, it supports local community. Two, they have a wide variety of different stuff, so it’s fun to try the different varieties of beer they have,” he told KCTV5 News.

While some beer fans are able to take cans or bottles home with them, Meyers said kegs are sitting in empty back rooms with nowhere to go.

“They’re all going out of code. And, I don’t know what they are going to do,” he explained.

Technically, beer doesn’t expire, but past a certain date it won’t taste like it should.

“Beer itself doesn’t spoil. It doesn’t really go bad. You can’t get sick from beer. But you lose a lot of that freshness,” Meyers noted.

To hopefully get some of their kegged beer out into the community, Crane Brewing posted on their Facebook page offering the kegs at a discount, though not everyone has the equipment to keep one in their house.

“There’s going to be a lot of kegs dumped before the end of this,” Meyers said.

Hurlbert told KCTV5 News that he would by a keg if her had the right tools.

“Yes absolutely," he said. "We’ve been thinking about it, but we just don’t have a way to disperse the beer currently I guess.”

Crane Brewery is working with its distributor to mitigate some of the losses. The brewery bought kegs back in exchange for cans, just to keep product moving.

Meyers said they are looking forward to getting product flowing again.

“We’re just hoping, more than anything, people are more aware about supporting local.”