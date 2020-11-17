KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - We're just days away from Thanksgiving, and many families are having second thoughts about their plans. Should they have the family over for the traditional dinner or celebrate virtually?
"That's a tough one", said Doctor Lee Norman, Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment. "I recommend people keep it small."
You don't need to cancel your dinner, but Dr. Norman suggests limiting your guest list to four people and staying socially distanced.
"The goal for Thanksgiving is to get together, but to stay distanced enough to not be considered a close contact," said Dr. Norman.
Families should also avoid travel. Luckily, there are options to connect virtually. Zoom just announced it will lift it's 40-minute limit on free calls on Thanksgiving Day.
Some families are also making plans to see each other on Facetime.
Doctors say we can't afford another spike in cases like the one we saw in the weeks after Halloween.
"If we screw up during Thanksgiving, and have a huge surge in cases, December is going to be bleak," said Dr. Norman. "So I would recommend that people virtually carve the turkey with those they love."
