KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kearny school district voted 3-3 tonight for a universal mask mandate, with one board member abstaining. It is not clear what happens next.
After limited public comment and some discussion, the school board could not come to a majority decision on whether or not to require masks for students.
A motion to adopt universal masking for all students and staff was voted on, but ended in a tie. It is unclear if the school board now defaults to the superintendent's decision, which would be to implement masking, or if they go by the Clay County Board of Health's decision, which doesn't have a mask mandate in place as of Tuesday.
The school board will be discussing with their legal team about how to proceed forward, and who now has final say over the school's mask policy.
The Clay County Board of Health will hold a special meeting Wednesday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The meting will include one hour of public comments.
On the agenda is a discussion and vote on Covid-19 and on-site learning guidance for schools and early childhood care centers.
