KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- A testy meeting with the Kearney school board over masks Tuesday night ended in a tie.
The motion was to mandate universal masking for all grades, following the recommendation of the superintendent. Three board members voted in favor, three voted against, and one abstained. Now the school board is waiting on their legal counsel to determine whose rules the schools should default to.
Like at most school board meetings on the topic, people gathered in advance with signs spelling out where they stand.
“It’s a free country. We don’t have to be dictated to. This is not China,” said Marcie Barth, who questioned the legitimacy of the guidance from groups like the CDC.
The public comment period was limited to five speakers at three minutes each.
“I’m demanding that right be given back to us as parents who know our children,” said Selissa Palmer, a parent who felt like school boards and government agencies are overstepping.
“The lack of a mask mandate will result in little to no mask usage. High infection rates among students and staff, high absences due to illness and possible local or state mandated quarantines,” said Sarah Parrish, who wanted a mandate.
Both sides cited one belief they all held in common.
“We are all here for one thing and that is the children in this community,” said Megan Lewis, who spoke against a mask mandate.
Season Kern spoke in favor of a mandate “…in wanting 100 percent of our students in school this year in person.”
Superintendent Todd White spoke via Zoom, saying he was isolating due to testing positive for COVID despite being vaccinated. He said he was recommending universal masking in part to cut down on quarantines. But his comments and board members’ comments were interrupted more than once.
“Hold on just a second. Guys, I asked you before we started to keep it down,” said Board President Mark Kelly, standing up from his chair to address the audience in the midst of White’s remarks.
“Can we check his time?” someone from the audience yelled, referencing the three-minute limit placed on community speakers at board meetings.
“He doesn’t have a time,” Kelly responded. “Either be quiet or you will be asked to leave. It’s that simple.”
About twenty minutes later, the crowd erupted again and was reprimanded by more than one board member.
After the tie vote, all seemed a bit perplexed about the next step. One board member said the superintendent’s recommendation should prevail by default. Another said it should default to the rules made by the Clay County Health Center Board of Trustees.
That elected board’s meeting on school protocols two weeks ago was so heated they tabled a vote on what they should require. They meet again Wednesday night in a virtual-only setting but will be taking public comment in the virtual format. Click here for the link to view the meeting along with instructions on how to sign up for public comment.
