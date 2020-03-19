TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and said the new total is 34.
Johnson County, Kansas still has the most cases at 16. Wyandotte County comes in second at eight.
All other counties have one or two cases. Here are the totals for each county:
- Butler County - 1
- Cherokee County - 1
- Douglas County - 1
- Franklin County - 1
- Jackson County - 1
- Johnson County - 16
- Leavenworth County - 2
- Linn County - 1
- Morris County - 2
- Wyandotte County - 8
- Additionally, Ford and Miami Counties each reported one positive case, but because those two people are out-of-state residents, they're included in the numbers for their home states.
