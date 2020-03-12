TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says spam text messages about coronavirus are being sent to Kansans.
The KDHE said the false scam texts claim to announce confirmed cases of COVID-19 at different hospitals.
For current case counts, visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
As of noon on Thursday, Kansas has four presumptive positive cases. There are 74 people who have tested negative.
