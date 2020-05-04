FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 5,245 confirmed cases with 136 deaths.

Wyandotte County has the most cases with 879, Johnson County has recorded 504 and Sedgwick County has 409.

There have been 33,358 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

2,341 cases are female and 2,827 are male and 82 are unknown.

On Sunday, there were a total of 5,030 confirmed cases with 134 deaths.