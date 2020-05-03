FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The department said the state now has 5,030 confirmed cases with 134 deaths.

Wyandotte County has the most cases with 826, Johnson County has recorded 498 and Sedgwick County has 399.

There have been 30,872 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

2,238 cases are female and 2,710 are male and 82 are unknown.

On Saturday, there were a total of 4,746 confirmed cases with 131 deaths.