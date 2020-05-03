FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
The department said the state now has 5,030 confirmed cases with 134 deaths.
Wyandotte County has the most cases with 826, Johnson County has recorded 498 and Sedgwick County has 399.
There have been 30,872 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
2,238 cases are female and 2,710 are male and 82 are unknown.
On Saturday, there were a total of 4,746 confirmed cases with 131 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.