FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.
The department said the state now has 1,337 confirmed cases from 63 counties with 56 deaths.
Wyandotte County has the most cases with 332 and Johnson County has recorded 304.
There have been 11,916 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
The average age of positive cases is 55 years old.
722 cases are female and 611 are male with four cases being unknown.
