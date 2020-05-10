FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The department said the state now has 6,984 confirmed cases with 157 deaths.

Wyandotte County has 1,078 positive cases, Johnson County has recorded 591 and Sedgwick County has 447.

There have been 45,557 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

