FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The department said the state now has 3,174 confirmed cases with 118 deaths.

Wyandotte County has the most cases with 565, Johnson County has recorded 430 and Sedgwick County has 338.

There have been 23,053 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

1,559 cases are female and 1,593 are male with 22 cases being unknown.

On Saturday, there were a total of 3,056 cases with 117 deaths.