TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said on Saturday afternoon that there is a total of 261 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are 80 cases in Johnson County and 53 in Wyandotte County.

The patients range in age from 7 to 95 years old. The median age is 53.

A total of 3,671 people have tested negative in the state.

There has been one new death, which brings the state's total to five. That person was in Johnson County according to the numbers KCTV5 News is following. No other information has been made available about that person.

To view the full daily report and county-by-county breakdown, click here.

As of 9 p.m. on Friday night, there were 209 cases in Kansas and four deaths.

On the other side of the state line, there are 838 cases in Missouri.