TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – For the first time, the state of Kansas is identifying where clusters of the coronavirus are occurring including schools, churches, packing plants and a volleyball club.

Among the clusters in the area, there have been 98 cases at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

42 cases at the Amazon fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas.

21 cases at Faith Chapel Assembly Church in Louisburg.

60 cases at fraternities and sororities at Kansas State University.

11 cases on the K-State football team and 14 cases on the KU football team.

6 cases on the Dynasty Volleyball club in Wyandotte County.

