TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas has now surpassed 6,000 according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
As of Thursday, there are now 6,144 cases in the state (6,082 are confirmed and 62 are probable cases).
The number of people who has died has now reached 147.
On Wednesday, there were 5,734 cases in the state and 144 deaths.
The KDHE said that there are 587 out of 3,939 people who have been hospitalized.
At least 38,678 people have tested negative for the virus.
Including both confirmed and probable cases, there are 560 in Johnson County and 951 in Wyandotte County. There are also 56 in Douglas County and 140 in Shawnee County.
