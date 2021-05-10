TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its travel quarantine list. They removed the state of Colorado as a whole, but added more than 20 specific counties in that state to the list.
The changes is effective retroactively, back to May 6.
“We recognize that adding Colorado to the quarantine list presented challenges to those living in the border communities,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “As such we looked at all of the Colorado counties individually and added those core counties that were 3x higher than the rate of Kansas.”
Those who need to quarantine are visitors and Kansans who have:
- Traveled on or after May 6 to the Colorado counties of:
- Adams
- Arapahoe
- Archuleta
- Bent
- Chaffee
- Conejos
- Crowley
- City and County of Denver
- Douglas
- Elbert
- El Paso
- Fremont
- Huerfano
- Jefferson
- Lake
- Larimer
- Park
- Phillips
- Pueblo
- Rio Blanco
- San Juan
- Teller
- Weld
This is only the locations in Colorado and is not a comprehensive list. For the comprehensive list, visit this page: coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran
The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing -- with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively.
Further information on quarantine periods can be found here.
Those who are fully vaccinated (meaning it has been more than two weeks since they completed their vaccinations) are not required to quarantine regarding travel if they are within 6 months of having received of the last dose in the series and have remained asymptomatic since traveling.
