KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCVA has 50 COVID-19 vaccine to give out for any enrolled Veterans. They will be open until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night or until all doses have been administered.
Any veteran from any VA system can come and get vaccinated without an appointment.
Vaccines will be administered at the Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave., Kansas City, MO.
