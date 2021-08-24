KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is trying to put an end to school mask mandates.
On Tuesday, he filed a lawsuit against Columbia, Missouri schools asking a judge to grant class action status to end mandates enacted by some 50 school boards.
“There’s been no widespread study to support the forced masking of our kids. And I don’t want to live in some futuristic biomedical security state,” Schmitt said in a Zoom interview Tuesday.
KCTV5 went to a KCPS school, Border Star Montessori, to get parents’ feedback. While most did not want to talk on camera, all said they’re glad for the mask mandate, and some added that they don’t want a state leader meddling in their local affairs.
“We live in an ordered society with rules and regulations not just to protect our kids but to protect other people,” said Valley Renshaw, who has two kids at Border Star Montessori.
His kids got COVID last year, mild cases, pre-delta-variant, but he has a friend who works at Children’s Mercy and gets emotional about what he’s heard.
“There are children in Children’s Mercy right now in the ICU with coronavirus infections that were preventable,” he said choking up.
Doctors there talked about that on Tuesday.
“We’ve seen a far greater number of children infected than we had previously, and we’ve seen a far greater number of children need to be hospitalized and need intensive care,” said Dr. Angela Myers, MD, MPH.
Schmitt said risks need to be put into perspective and calls out mayors, school boards and the CDC as bureaucrats trying to seize control.
“A lot of officials are using fear to aggregate and accumulate power they never want to get rid of,” said Schmitt.
Those who oppose the lawsuit say it’s an attempt to pander to the people passionately opposed to mandates in Schmitt’s run for US Senate.
“The last thing I think we need at this point as we get children back in school for their first days is to get wrapped up in the bureaucratic process of trying to stop local control,” said Jason Roberts, the president of the AFT Local 691, the union representing teachers and paraprofessionals in the KCPS.
He was teaching when kids returned with masks in April and said it was no big deal.
“I think we were so glad to be in school and in person with our kids that everything else kind of didn’t matter.” Roberts said.
In July, he surveyed the union membership about requiring masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff this school year.
56% supported the move, 14% were indifferent and 29% were opposed.
He said opponents included those who felt betrayed by mask-free promises after getting vaccinated and those who considered it a violation of their civil liberties.
Supporters, he said, widely vaccinated themselves, were less concerned about their own health than the kids’.
“Our goal is not to be big government and to be bureaucratic. Our goal to protect children, children who don’t have the ability to go out themselves and get a vaccination,” Roberts said.
Schmitt said 90 percent of the state’s school districts do not have mask mandates.
