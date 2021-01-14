KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Public Schools is partnering with Truman Medical Center to offer vaccines to all employees and start bringing students back for in-person learning.
Public health officials have placed high priority on educators to get students back to in-person learning as soon as March. The announcement was made in KCPS Board of Directors virtual meeting Wednesday.
“We need to get our students back to in-person learning, and we know that the fastest and safest way to do that is through vaccinations,” Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “I am grateful for our public health partners and am personally ready to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
For updates and details go to www.KCPublicSchools.org
