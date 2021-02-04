KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Kansas City Public Library said they are closing the Lucile H. Bluford branch immediately because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
That staff member last worked at the branch on Tuesday. It is located at 3050 Prospect Ave.
"Due to social distancing and mask protocol inside the Library, the transmission risk is low but anyone who might have come in contact with that employee will be alerted," KCPL said.
"The Bluford Branch will reopen once the Library can complete contact tracing, complete the cleaning, and ensure adequate staffing," they added.
The branch will continue to offer free wi-fi outside all its locations, including the Bluford Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.