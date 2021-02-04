GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19 2
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Kansas City Public Library said they are closing the Lucile H. Bluford branch immediately because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

That staff member last worked at the branch on Tuesday. It is located at 3050 Prospect Ave. 

"Due to social distancing and mask protocol inside the Library, the transmission risk is low but anyone who might have come in contact with that employee will be alerted," KCPL said.

"The Bluford Branch will reopen once the Library can complete contact tracing, complete the cleaning, and ensure adequate staffing," they added.

The branch will continue to offer free wi-fi outside all its locations, including the Bluford Branch.

