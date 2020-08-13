KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas Citians will have to continue wearing masks until at least January 16.
On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the city’s State of Emergency until that time.
Due to this extension, people who are in a public building will still have to wear masks and bars must continue operating at 50% capacity.
The mayor will review the State of Emergency and update as needed prior to its expiration.
The 10th amended order signed by the mayor on July 10 remains in place and can be read here.
“Until there’s a widely available vaccine, COVID-19 is here to stay—with serious potential health consequences for those infected,” said Mayor Lucas. “Mask-wearing, social distancing and basic hygiene continue to be the most effective way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we appreciate all who take their personal responsibility to protect their family, friends and neighbors seriously. I will continue to work with Dr. Archer and our City health leaders to take any decisive action necessary—especially as we head into the fall and winter months—to best protect our community.”
“It is now obvious to everyone that COVID-19 is not going away over the next five months,” said Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer. “As we move out of summer and into fall and winter, we will still be confronting this health emergency. Our cases continue to rise, with a 115 percent increase in the 20-29 age group between June and July. We need every person, every business, every organization to commit to stopping transmission so our kids can get back to school and our businesses can thrive.”
You can read the text of the updated State of Emergency proclamation here.
